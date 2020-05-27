Loopring (LRC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $8.52 Million

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 27th. Loopring has a total market cap of $46.42 million and approximately $8.52 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loopring token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0441 or 0.00000481 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Loopring has traded 9.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00042997 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004459 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $349.69 or 0.03818343 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002248 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00054680 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00031116 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004431 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010953 BTC.

About Loopring

Loopring (LRC) is a token. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,513,897 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,053,069,317 tokens. The official website for Loopring is loopring.org. Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Loopring Token Trading

Loopring can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loopring using one of the exchanges listed above.

