Lunes (LUNES) Market Cap Reaches $819,120.04

Lunes (CURRENCY:LUNES) traded up 16.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. Lunes has a market cap of $819,120.04 and approximately $22,210.00 worth of Lunes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lunes coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX and Exrates. Over the last seven days, Lunes has traded 21.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Lunes

Lunes' total supply is 150,728,538 coins. The official website for Lunes is lunes.io. The Reddit community for Lunes is /r/the_lunes_project and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. Lunes' official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lunes Coin Trading

Lunes can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunes directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lunes should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lunes using one of the exchanges listed above.

