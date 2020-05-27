Lunyr (LUN) Trading 7.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 27th. Over the last seven days, Lunyr has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Lunyr token can currently be bought for $0.83 or 0.00009092 BTC on major exchanges including BigONE, Binance, Gate.io and HitBTC. Lunyr has a total market cap of $1.91 million and $572,278.00 worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Lunyr

Lunyr’s genesis date was March 8th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 tokens. The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lunyr is lunyr.com.

Buying and Selling Lunyr

Lunyr can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Upbit, Huobi, Gate.io, BiteBTC, Liqui, Bittrex, HitBTC, BigONE and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lunyr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lunyr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

