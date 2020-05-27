Mackay Shields LLC Acquires Shares of 37,700 Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS)

Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 37,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APLS stock opened at $33.94 on Wednesday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $16.85 and a 12 month high of $45.04. The company has a current ratio of 13.25, a quick ratio of 13.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.49.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($2.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.91). As a group, research analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -6.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Raymond James started coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.58.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is APL-2 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin and warm antibody autoimmune hemolytic anemia diseases, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat four types of glomerular diseases, such as C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

