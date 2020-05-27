Mackay Shields LLC Buys New Shares in ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI)

Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 29,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in ChemoCentryx by 3.1% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 15,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in ChemoCentryx by 131.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in ChemoCentryx by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in ChemoCentryx in the first quarter valued at $86,000. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CCXI opened at $59.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. ChemoCentryx Inc has a 1 year low of $6.16 and a 1 year high of $61.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.54 and its 200 day moving average is $39.71.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $6.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 100.55% and a negative net margin of 192.93%. As a group, research analysts predict that ChemoCentryx Inc will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ChemoCentryx news, Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 19,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.34, for a total value of $1,183,388.08. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 79,047 shares in the company, valued at $4,769,695.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Geoffrey M. Parker sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $1,101,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 104,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,823,736.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 247,757 shares of company stock worth $13,274,888 over the last three months. 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ChemoCentryx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.63.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

