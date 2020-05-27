Mackay Shields LLC Cuts Stake in TiVo Corp (NASDAQ:TIVO)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its stake in shares of TiVo Corp (NASDAQ:TIVO) by 62.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 281,500 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned 0.13% of TiVo worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TIVO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of TiVo by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 277,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 5,948 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of TiVo during the 4th quarter worth about $731,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of TiVo by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 271,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 9,667 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of TiVo during the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TiVo by 291.6% during the 4th quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 111,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TIVO opened at $6.99 on Wednesday. TiVo Corp has a one year low of $4.16 and a one year high of $9.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $883.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.06.

TIVO has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of TiVo in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of TiVo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of TiVo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. TiVo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.17.

TiVo Corporation provides media and entertainment products for the consumer entertainment industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Product and Intellectual Property Licensing. The Product segment offers platform solutions, such as TiVo Service Platform, a cloud-based service that powers the TiVo Service client software, which operates on set-top boxes in consumer homes, as well as applications that operate on third party software platforms, such as iOS and Android; user experience solutions that allow service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guides for their customers, as well as to upgrade their programming features and services under the G-GUIDE brand; and CubiTV and TiVo Lite middleware solutions for pay TV service providers comprising cable, satellite, terrestrial, and telecommunications operators.

