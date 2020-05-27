Mackay Shields LLC Has $1.12 Million Position in L.B. Foster Co (NASDAQ:FSTR)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its position in L.B. Foster Co (NASDAQ:FSTR) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,000 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned about 0.85% of L.B. Foster worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in L.B. Foster by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in L.B. Foster by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,536 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in L.B. Foster by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,183 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in L.B. Foster by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in L.B. Foster by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FSTR opened at $12.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.25. The company has a market cap of $120.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.93. L.B. Foster Co has a fifty-two week low of $7.96 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $128.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.59 million. L.B. Foster had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 7.67%. Research analysts predict that L.B. Foster Co will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on L.B. Foster from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded L.B. Foster from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded L.B. Foster from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th.

L.B. Foster Company manufactures and distributes products and services for the transportation and energy infrastructure worldwide. Its Rail Products and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes, bolts, angle bars, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and other accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and fabricates insulated rail joints and related accessories.

