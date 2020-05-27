Mackay Shields LLC Sells 1,915 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,915 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FBHS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the first quarter worth about $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 14,139 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 544.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 56,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after acquiring an additional 13,569 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Danny Luburic sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $120,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,324.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FBHS opened at $60.54 on Wednesday. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 1 year low of $33.90 and a 1 year high of $73.28. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.26 and its 200 day moving average is $59.24.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 7.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

FBHS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $78.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Loop Capital raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.92.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

