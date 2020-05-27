Maecenas Reaches Market Capitalization of $511,303.68 (ART)

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. Maecenas has a total market capitalization of $511,303.68 and approximately $450.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Maecenas has traded 16.3% lower against the dollar. One Maecenas token can now be bought for about $0.0087 or 0.00000095 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010955 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.05 or 0.02037319 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00074552 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00179894 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00042282 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000725 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Maecenas Profile

Maecenas’ genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,588,204 tokens. The official website for Maecenas is www.maecenas.co. Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maecenas’ official message board is medium.com/maecenas. The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Maecenas

Maecenas can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maecenas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maecenas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

