Magi (XMG) Price Tops $0.0206 on Major Exchanges

Magi (CURRENCY:XMG) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. One Magi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0206 or 0.00000225 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, YoBit and Cryptopia. Magi has a market cap of $212,925.47 and approximately $6.00 worth of Magi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Magi has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar.

Magi Profile

Magi (XMG) is a PoW/PoM/PoSII coin that uses the M7M hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2014. Magi’s total supply is 10,327,511 coins. Magi’s official Twitter account is @Coin_Magi_XMG and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Magi is coinmagi.org.

Magi Coin Trading

Magi can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Magi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Magi using one of the exchanges listed above.

