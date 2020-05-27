Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 4.25%. Magic Software Enterprises updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Magic Software Enterprises stock opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. Magic Software Enterprises has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $11.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $496.74 million, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.09 and a 200-day moving average of $9.59.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and IT outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports a proprietary and none proprietary application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

