Maincoin (MNC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $197,688.00

Maincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded 21.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. One Maincoin token can currently be bought for $0.0123 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, P2PB2B, Livecoin and Sistemkoin. During the last seven days, Maincoin has traded up 142.6% against the U.S. dollar. Maincoin has a market capitalization of $3.81 million and $197,688.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Maincoin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000879 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00042978 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $349.55 or 0.03805723 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004298 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002258 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00054607 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00031167 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004440 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010930 BTC.

Maincoin Profile

Maincoin (CRYPTO:MNC) is a token. It was first traded on November 1st, 2018. Maincoin’s total supply is 374,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 309,206,348 tokens. The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Maincoin is maincoin.money. Maincoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maincoin Token Trading

Maincoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, P2PB2B, Sistemkoin, BTC-Alpha and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maincoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maincoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maincoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maincoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.