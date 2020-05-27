Majedie Investments plc Declares Dividend of GBX 4.40 (LON:MAJE)

Majedie Investments plc (LON:MAJE) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.40 ($0.06) per share on Friday, June 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:MAJE traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 220 ($2.89). The stock had a trading volume of 129 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,652. The stock has a market cap of $116.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.10. Majedie Investments has a 52 week low of GBX 2.24 ($0.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 303.05 ($3.99). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 215.97 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 228.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.25, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.44.

About Majedie Investments

Majedie Investments PLC is a public fund launched and managed by Majedie Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. Majedie Investments PLC was formed in October 1985 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

