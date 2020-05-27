Managed Asset Portfolios LLC Boosts Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,511 shares during the quarter. Novartis makes up about 7.3% of Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $27,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVS. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the first quarter valued at $25,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

Novartis stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.93. 140,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,746,517. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $69.18 and a 52-week high of $99.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $192.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.51.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.19. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 24.97%. The business had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVS. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Guggenheim lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.25.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

