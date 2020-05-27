Managed Asset Portfolios LLC Buys 33,558 Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,069,187 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 33,558 shares during the quarter. Vodafone Group makes up 3.9% of Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $14,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOD. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 12,688 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,067 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,334 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,890 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,187 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. 7.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Cfra cut their price objective on Vodafone Group from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Standpoint Research raised Vodafone Group from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Vodafone Group in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vodafone Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

VOD stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,635,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,475,790. The company has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Vodafone Group Plc has a 12 month low of $11.46 and a 12 month high of $21.72.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.4746 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a yield of 6.5%. Vodafone Group’s payout ratio is currently 156.45%.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

