Managed Asset Portfolios LLC Has $10.70 Million Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC reduced its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 65.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 231,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444,833 shares during the quarter. Campbell Soup makes up approximately 2.9% of Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC owned about 0.08% of Campbell Soup worth $10,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in Campbell Soup by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Campbell Soup by 240.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPB traded up $0.92 on Wednesday, hitting $48.28. 1,486,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,300,467. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.43. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $35.27 and a 52 week high of $57.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.52.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 50.69% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.87%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CPB shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Campbell Soup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.63.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

