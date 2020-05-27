Managed Asset Portfolios LLC Invests $19.31 Million in National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG)

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC bought a new position in National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 517,897 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $19,313,000. National Fuel Gas accounts for 5.1% of Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC owned approximately 0.60% of National Fuel Gas at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 201,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,254,000 after buying an additional 105,217 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,944 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 118,663 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter worth $1,713,000. 74.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NFG. Citigroup decreased their price target on National Fuel Gas from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Scotiabank upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.20.

NYSE:NFG traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,772. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.50 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.75. National Fuel Gas Co. has a twelve month low of $31.58 and a twelve month high of $56.54.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $491.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. National Fuel Gas’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that National Fuel Gas Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

