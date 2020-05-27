Managed Asset Portfolios LLC Makes New $4.70 Million Investment in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK)

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 309,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,695,000. Takeda Pharmaceutical comprises 1.3% of Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 191.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. increased its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 3,233.3% during the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 175.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 57.8% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 96.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. 3.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on TAK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Takeda Pharmaceutical from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Takeda Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

TAK stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.21. The company had a trading volume of 11,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,395. The firm has a market cap of $60.72 billion, a PE ratio of 136.80 and a beta of 1.00. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd has a 1-year low of $12.43 and a 1-year high of $20.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 1.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.09 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. The company provides medicines in various therapeutic areas comprising gastroenterology, oncology, and neuroscience; and vaccines.

Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.