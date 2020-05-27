Managed Asset Portfolios LLC Makes New Investment in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,060,740 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,288,000. Nokia Oyj comprises 0.9% of Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOK. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 67,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 566,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 384.6% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 4.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NOK traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.91. The company had a trading volume of 923,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,003,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.48 and its 200 day moving average is $3.60. The company has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.53. Nokia Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $5.77.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nokia Oyj will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NOK. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Friday, April 17th. Charter Equity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.90 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Nokia Oyj has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.44.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

