Managed Asset Portfolios LLC Purchases New Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 208,190 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $11,186,000. Verizon Communications accounts for 3.0% of Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,532,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,457,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.98. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $62.22. The firm has a market cap of $223.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.48.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Verizon Communications news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

