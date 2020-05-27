Managed Asset Portfolios LLC Sells 41,825 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC reduced its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 925,001 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 41,825 shares during the quarter. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions comprises about 3.4% of Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC owned 0.86% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $12,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KTOS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KTOS shares. SunTrust Banks raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.78.

Shares of NASDAQ KTOS traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.09. The stock had a trading volume of 49,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,758. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.58 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.06. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $25.08.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $168.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.28 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 1.27%. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total value of $165,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 16,180 shares of company stock valued at $201,039 and have sold 66,689 shares valued at $995,221. 2.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

