Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Shares Sold by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,051,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 652,444 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.26% of Manulife Financial worth $63,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $432,646,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 971.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 20,715,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,514,000 after purchasing an additional 18,782,464 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 360.5% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 6,457,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,082,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055,469 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $93,537,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 175.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,924,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

MFC has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. TD Securities raised shares of Manulife Financial to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

NYSE:MFC traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $12.74. The stock had a trading volume of 348,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,032,581. The company has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.28. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $8.62 and a 1-year high of $21.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.63.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $15.04 billion for the quarter. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 11.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a $0.201 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

