MARKS & SPENCER/S’s (MAKSY) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

MARKS & SPENCER/S (OTCMKTS:MAKSY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by Citigroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MAKSY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

MAKSY stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.42. 163,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,938. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. MARKS & SPENCER/S has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $6.38.

MARKS & SPENCER/S Company Profile

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It offers food products; and womenswear, menswear, kids wear, lingerie, and beauty and home products through its stores and online. The company operates 1463 stores, including 253 owned and 383 franchise Simply Food stores; and 343 full-line and outlet stores in the United Kingdom.

