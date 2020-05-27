Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 (NYSE:MLM)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th.

Martin Marietta Materials has raised its dividend by an average of 8.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Martin Marietta Materials has a payout ratio of 25.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Martin Marietta Materials to earn $10.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.8%.

MLM traded up $9.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $198.48. 370,557 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,942. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $183.72 and its 200 day moving average is $233.19. Martin Marietta Materials has a 52 week low of $135.08 and a 52 week high of $281.82.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.15). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $958.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $933.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 6,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.62, for a total value of $1,180,284.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,325,596.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Koraleski bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $164.08 per share, with a total value of $164,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,184.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

MLM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Nomura Securities raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $218.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $288.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $301.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.39.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

