Martingale Asset Management L P Makes New Investment in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 39,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,039,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 322 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 49.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 218 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 13,592 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Judith C. Seltz acquired 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $174.94 per share, with a total value of $43,735.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 250 shares in the company, valued at $43,735. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judith C. Seltz acquired 330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $168.56 per share, for a total transaction of $55,624.80. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,140. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LH stock opened at $168.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $157.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.37. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $98.02 and a 12 month high of $196.36.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 2.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 9 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Laboratory Corp. of America from $241.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $149.00 to $188.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.56.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

