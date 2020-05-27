Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by SVA Wealth Management LLC

SVA Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,149 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,880 shares during the quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,884,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,156,679,000 after acquiring an additional 470,845 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,930,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,027,054,000 after acquiring an additional 143,079 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,804,905 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,316,366,000 after acquiring an additional 62,592 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,038,211 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,183,742,000 after buying an additional 367,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Mastercard by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,849,370 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,103,895,000 after buying an additional 366,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $5.00 on Wednesday, hitting $298.33. The company had a trading volume of 3,493,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,401,321. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.06. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $271.33 and a 200-day moving average of $287.98.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Mastercard news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $265.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,115. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total transaction of $566,116.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,346 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,029.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $355.00 to $330.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $334.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $332.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.46.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

