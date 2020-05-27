Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX) Holdings Raised by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,966 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 8,335 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.36% of Matson worth $4,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Matson by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,931 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Matson by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 58,350 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Matson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,570,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Matson by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,034 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Matson by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

MATX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Matson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Matson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Stephens downgraded shares of Matson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $42.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Matson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.33.

Shares of MATX opened at $28.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.13. Matson Inc has a one year low of $23.75 and a one year high of $42.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.31.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $513.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.81 million. Matson had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Matson Inc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.07%.

Matson, Inc provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia. It primarily transports dry containers of mixed commodities, refrigerated commodities, packaged foods and beverages, building materials, automobiles, and household goods; livestock; seafood; general sustenance cargo; and garments, footwear, and other retail merchandise.

