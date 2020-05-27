Maverick Chain (MVC) Achieves Market Cap of $236,480.91

Maverick Chain (CURRENCY:MVC) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. Over the last week, Maverick Chain has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar. One Maverick Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinEgg and DEx.top. Maverick Chain has a market capitalization of $236,480.91 and $2,514.00 worth of Maverick Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $188.10 or 0.02042119 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00074680 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00179395 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00041832 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000717 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000159 BTC.

About Maverick Chain

Maverick Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,936,231 tokens. Maverick Chain’s official Twitter account is @MaverickChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maverick Chain is /r/MaverickChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Maverick Chain is www.mvchain.net.

Maverick Chain Token Trading

Maverick Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top and CoinEgg. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maverick Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maverick Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

