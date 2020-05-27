Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Holdings Raised by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,599,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 257,940 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of Maxim Integrated Products worth $77,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 65,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 51,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 18.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products stock traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.86. The stock had a trading volume of 527,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,464,609. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.93 and a 12 month high of $65.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 37.00%. The business had revenue of $562.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 27th. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.01%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MXIM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Maxim Integrated Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.19.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,144 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $63,206.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 5,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,144 shares of company stock worth $1,583,986 over the last 90 days. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

