Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council lowered its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 26.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,136 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,194 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,713 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $59,226,000 after buying an additional 64,956 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 249,299 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $49,264,000 after buying an additional 12,566 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 138,138 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $27,297,000 after purchasing an additional 10,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 317,703 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $62,781,000 after purchasing an additional 60,179 shares in the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on MCD. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $212.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.21.

Shares of MCD opened at $186.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.24. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 70.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 63.78%.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

