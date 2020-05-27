MCP Income Opp Trust Ordinary Units FP Plans Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:MOT)

MCP Income Opp Trust Ordinary Units FP (ASX:MOT) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, May 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th.

MCP Income Opp Trust Ordinary Units FP has a 52 week low of A$2.00 ($1.42) and a 52 week high of A$2.10 ($1.49).

