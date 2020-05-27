MCP Master Income Trust (ASX:MXT) to Issue $0.01 Interim Dividend

MCP Master Income Trust (ASX:MXT) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, May 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 0.008 per share on Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th.

MCP Master Income Trust has a 12 month low of A$1.27 ($0.90) and a 12 month high of A$2.09 ($1.48). The stock has a fifty day moving average of A$1.76.

Get MCP Master Income Trust alerts:

About MCP Master Income Trust

Mcp Master Income Trust is based in Australia.

See Also: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for MCP Master Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCP Master Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.