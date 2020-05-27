Mears Group (LON:MER) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Mears Group (LON:MER)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

MER has been the topic of several other research reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.92) price objective on shares of Mears Group in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mears Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th.

Shares of LON MER opened at GBX 169.90 ($2.23) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 163.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 238.78. Mears Group has a 52-week low of GBX 115.40 ($1.52) and a 52-week high of GBX 323 ($4.25). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 million and a P/E ratio of 7.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.64.

About Mears Group

Mears Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced services to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Housing and Care. The company offers rapid response and planned maintenance services to local authorities and registered social landlords, including responsive repairs; gas and voids services; maintenance, repairs, capital works, and energy investment solution for public buildings; estate cleaning services; and grounds maintenance, hard landscaping, soft landscaping, and arboriculture.

