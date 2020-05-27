MediBloc [ERC20] (MEDX) Market Cap Reaches $12.75 Million

MediBloc [ERC20] (CURRENCY:MEDX) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 27th. One MediBloc [ERC20] token can now be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kryptono, Coinsuper, Cashierest and IDEX. Over the last seven days, MediBloc [ERC20] has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. MediBloc [ERC20] has a total market capitalization of $12.75 million and approximately $124,850.00 worth of MediBloc [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00042948 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $347.70 or 0.03780323 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003955 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002246 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00054299 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00031095 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004440 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010896 BTC.

MediBloc [ERC20] Profile

MEDX is a token. Its genesis date was May 28th, 2018. MediBloc [ERC20]’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,434,635,926 tokens. The official website for MediBloc [ERC20] is medibloc.org. The official message board for MediBloc [ERC20] is medium.com/medibloc. MediBloc [ERC20]’s official Twitter account is @_MediBloc.

Buying and Selling MediBloc [ERC20]

MediBloc [ERC20] can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, CPDAX, Coinsuper, Cashierest, Bittrex, IDEX, Coinrail, Upbit, DEx.top and Kryptono. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [ERC20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediBloc [ERC20] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MediBloc [ERC20] using one of the exchanges listed above.

