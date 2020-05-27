MediBloc [QRC20] (MED) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $9,510.00

MediBloc [QRC20] (CURRENCY:MED) traded up 49.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 27th. One MediBloc [QRC20] token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges including Coinrail, Gate.io and Bibox. Over the last seven days, MediBloc [QRC20] has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar. MediBloc [QRC20] has a market cap of $12.28 million and approximately $9,510.00 worth of MediBloc [QRC20] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,197.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $208.57 or 0.02267614 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $233.13 or 0.02534637 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.88 or 0.00477037 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00012475 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.24 or 0.00698381 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00073374 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00023961 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.44 or 0.00504858 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About MediBloc [QRC20]

MediBloc [QRC20] (CRYPTO:MED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [QRC20]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. The official message board for MediBloc [QRC20] is medium.com/@MediBloc. MediBloc [QRC20]’s official website is medibloc.org/en. The Reddit community for MediBloc [QRC20] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MediBloc [QRC20]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MediBloc [QRC20] Token Trading

MediBloc [QRC20] can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Gate.io and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [QRC20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediBloc [QRC20] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MediBloc [QRC20] using one of the exchanges listed above.

