Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. raised its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,007 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for approximately 1.8% of Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $9,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $1,648,853,000. Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $494,986,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,968,638 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,017,493,000 after buying an additional 1,690,287 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $167,466,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,687,292 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,229,034,000 after buying an additional 1,225,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Shares of MDT traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.40. 264,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,019,553. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.54. Medtronic PLC has a 52-week low of $72.13 and a 52-week high of $122.15. The company has a market cap of $126.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.69.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.70). Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.

MDT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.53.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.