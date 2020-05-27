Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,844 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,644 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $26,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 79.4% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CLS Investments LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Medtronic by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 354 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MDT traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.33. The stock had a trading volume of 259,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,019,553. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.54. Medtronic PLC has a 12-month low of $72.13 and a 12-month high of $122.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $126.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.69.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.70). Medtronic had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. DZ Bank cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $124.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.53.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

