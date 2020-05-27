Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 849,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.18% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment worth $10,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MLCO. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLCO opened at $14.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $25.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.95.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $811.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.64 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. As a group, analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MLCO. Nomura Securities dropped their target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.54.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

