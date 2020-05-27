Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd trimmed its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,123,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 587,537 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 2.2% of USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. USS Investment Management Ltd owned 0.08% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $163,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 25,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period. DC Investments Management LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 419.2% during the 1st quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 34,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 28,205 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.93. The stock had a trading volume of 4,820,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,856,278. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.19. The company has a market capitalization of $192.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.50. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $92.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $12.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 52.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,702. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.60.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

