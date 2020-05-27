Metal (MTL) Market Capitalization Hits $20.18 Million

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 27th. Metal has a market cap of $20.18 million and approximately $6.00 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metal token can now be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00003356 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Metal has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Metal alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000879 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00042977 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $349.25 or 0.03804047 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004280 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002246 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00054581 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00031139 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010938 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004437 BTC.

About Metal

Metal (MTL) is a PoPP token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,483,821 tokens. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay. The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metal

Metal can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.