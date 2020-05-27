MetaMorph (METM) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $32,481.00

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. MetaMorph has a total market capitalization of $74,359.92 and $32,481.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MetaMorph has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MetaMorph token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, IDEX, BiteBTC and LATOKEN.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00043094 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $345.73 or 0.03774516 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004253 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002248 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00054597 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00031139 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004437 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010935 BTC.

MetaMorph Profile

MetaMorph is a token. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. MetaMorph’s total supply is 179,949,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 151,292,468 tokens. The official website for MetaMorph is metamorph.pro. The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here. MetaMorph’s official message board is medium.com/@metamorphpro.

Buying and Selling MetaMorph

MetaMorph can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, Mercatox, LATOKEN, BiteBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaMorph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetaMorph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

