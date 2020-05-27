MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) PT Lowered to $18.00

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at UBS Group from $35.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MGM. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on MGM Resorts International to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine raised MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered MGM Resorts International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. MGM Resorts International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.60.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $17.43. 21,539,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,858,286. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $34.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.58 and a 200 day moving average of $24.69.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.13). MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 23.59%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Gregory M. Spierkel bought 5,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.70 per share, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $73,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Atif Rafiq bought 9,812 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $150,614.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,095.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 834,832 shares of company stock worth $10,178,535 over the last quarter. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,084,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,478,000 after purchasing an additional 114,176 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,304,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,007,000 after purchasing an additional 653,416 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,870,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,850,000 after purchasing an additional 718,276 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter worth about $74,514,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,793,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

