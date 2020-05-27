MicroBitcoin (MBC) Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 27th. MicroBitcoin has a market capitalization of $13.25 million and approximately $6,298.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MicroBitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including STEX, BiteBTC and P2PB2B. In the last seven days, MicroBitcoin has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001847 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004768 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000020 BTC.

MicroBitcoin Profile

MicroBitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on July 27th, 2017. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 188,777,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MicroBitcoin’s official website is microbitcoin.org. MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg.

Buying and Selling MicroBitcoin

MicroBitcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, P2PB2B and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MicroBitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MicroBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

