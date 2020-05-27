Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by SVA Wealth Management LLC

SVA Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,241 shares during the quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $4,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Microchip Technology by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,005,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,361,944,000 after buying an additional 557,818 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Microchip Technology by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,463,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $257,999,000 after buying an additional 837,126 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,432,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Microchip Technology by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,864,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,234,000 after buying an additional 466,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Microchip Technology by 86.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,699,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,213,000 after buying an additional 789,089 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total transaction of $344,029.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,669,993.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total transaction of $239,551.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock traded up $2.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.30. 600,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,463,453. The company has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a PE ratio of 43.63, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.60. Microchip Technology Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $112.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.19.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 23.63%. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.3675 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 28.38%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Sunday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

