Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) is Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 29.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 514,924 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 115,974 shares during the period. Micron Technology accounts for approximately 5.8% of Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $21,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 263.8% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MU. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Cascend Securities lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $199,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,596 shares in the company, valued at $3,401,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $114,390.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,287,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MU traded up $3.26 on Wednesday, hitting $49.06. The stock had a trading volume of 44,606,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,897,532. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.13 and a 52-week high of $61.19. The stock has a market cap of $50.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.64.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. Micron Technology had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

