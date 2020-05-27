Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Decreases Position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 46.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,131 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 10,461 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Nike were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Nike by 1.5% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,278,460 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $188,520,000 after buying an additional 33,002 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nike by 118.6% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 23,392 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 12,690 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 25,107 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Bowie Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nike by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 301,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $24,905,000 after purchasing an additional 56,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in Nike by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 50,881 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Nike alerts:

In other news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.22 per share, with a total value of $210,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,851 shares in the company, valued at $998,091.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.18.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $98.14. 173,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,351,463. Nike Inc has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $105.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $152.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.75.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Nike had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 51.49%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.36%.

Nike Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.