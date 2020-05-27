Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Purchases 4,653 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 155.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,653 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMI. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $23,102,111,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $300,538,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Cummins by 2,162.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,728,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,668 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,769,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,655,000 after acquiring an additional 244,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cummins by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,591,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,832,000 after acquiring an additional 235,559 shares in the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

CMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised Cummins from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Cfra lowered their price objective on Cummins from $176.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cummins from $125.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.19.

Shares of Cummins stock traded up $3.55 on Wednesday, reaching $170.66. 43,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,247,064. The company has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.15. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.03 and a 52 week high of $186.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $152.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 9.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.311 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. Cummins’s payout ratio is 34.82%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.