Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Purchases 672 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,899 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 673 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,785 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,812,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 8,891 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 970 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 85.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BDX. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $278.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Cowen cut shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $306.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $266.00 target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.79.

NYSE:BDX traded down $4.04 on Wednesday, reaching $229.10. 72,695 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,355,478. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $254.25 and its 200-day moving average is $254.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1-year low of $197.75 and a 1-year high of $286.72.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.05%.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

