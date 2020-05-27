Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Sells 1,588 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV cut its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,588 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WM. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 65.6% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WM stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.62. 42,805 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,094,280. The company has a market capitalization of $41.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.33 and its 200 day moving average is $109.57. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.34 and a 1 year high of $126.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 27.69%. Waste Management’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.55%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WM shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $132.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.14.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

