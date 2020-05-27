Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Sells 6,392 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 35.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,392 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVE. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 12,051 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 21,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $109.09. 59,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,888,192. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.46. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $81.70 and a one year high of $132.10.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.